Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Officially ruled out Friday

Dubnyk (illness), as expected, won't be available versus the Jets on Friday.

With Dubnyk sidelined, the Wild will almost certainly utilize Alex Stalock in the pipes with emergency recall Kaapo Kahkonen to serve as the No. 2 -- though no official announcement on a starter has come from the team yet. Barring a significant ailment, Dubnyk should be ready to go versus Arizona on Tuesday.