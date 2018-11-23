Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Officially ruled out Friday
Dubnyk (illness), as expected, won't be available versus the Jets on Friday.
With Dubnyk sidelined, the Wild will almost certainly utilize Alex Stalock in the pipes with emergency recall Kaapo Kahkonen to serve as the No. 2 -- though no official announcement on a starter has come from the team yet. Barring a significant ailment, Dubnyk should be ready to go versus Arizona on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...