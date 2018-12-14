Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Overcomes early goal against

Dubnyk made 30 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Dubnyk allowed Denis Malgin to open the scoring for Florida just 2:20 in, but he didn't allow another goal the rest of the way while receiving five in support. The hulking netminder has bounced back nicely after a winless five-start stretch, allowing just seven goals in posting a 3-1-0 record since.