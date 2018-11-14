Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Participates in practice
Contrary to an earlier report that suggested otherwise, Dubnyk (undisclosed) is practicing Wednesday, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dubnyk was a little late to Wednesday's practice, which is why Murphy initially assumed he was given the day off after colliding with Washington's Tom Wilson during Tuesday's game against the Capitals. Despite his tardiness, the veteran netminder appears to be fine, and should be good to go for Thursday's matchup with the Canucks.
