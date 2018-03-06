Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday
Dubnyk will start in goal Tuesday evening against the visiting Hurricanes, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The 31-year-old netminder has claimed victories in five of his last six appearances, with his only hiccup taking place in Colorado last Friday, when he surrendered five goals on 17 shots before getting pulled in favor of Minnesota native Alex Stalock. Dubnyk's team has great odds of making it to the postseason, but we believe the No. 1 tender will continue getting the lion's share of starts until it's official. Next up is a Carolina squad that has gone 3-5-2 in the past 10 games.
