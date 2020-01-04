Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Patrolling home crease Saturday

Dubnyk will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Since returning to the team, Dubnyk has been a bit rocky. He's posted a 3-2-0 record with a .909 save percentage, but he's allowed at least three goals in four of his last five starts. The Jets are in a cold spell as well, as they've lost four of five despite averaging 3.4 goals per game in that stretch.