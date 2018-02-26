Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Pegged for Sunday's start
Dubnyk will defend the net in Sunday's home contest against the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Dubnyk has played exceptionally in February, posting a 6-1-2 record and .927 save percentage through 10 outings. The Wild have given Dubnyk all the offensive support he needs too, averaging 3.40 goals per game in that stretch. The Sharks enter this matchup in a slump, scoring just one goal in each of their last two games and failing to convert on the power play in the previous eight, setting Dubnyk up well for a chance at his third straight win.
