Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Perfect in relief
Dubnyk stopped all 15 shots he faced after replacing Alex Stalock in a 3-0 loss to Anaheim.
Dubnyk tagged in for Stalock after Minnesota's backup allowed three goals on eight shots in just over eight minutes of action. What started out as an evening of rest turned into 51 minutes of action for Dubnyk, whose record will remain untouched after Thursday's loss (charged to Stalock).
