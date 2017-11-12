Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Pitches second-straight shutout

Dubnyk delivered his second-straight shutout win Saturday, this time stopping 32 shots in a 1-0 win over the Flyers.

Wow. Dubnyk got off to a sketchy start to the season and has struggled at times. But he's locked and loaded over his last two outings. This could be the beginning of a return to his 2016-17 brilliance.

