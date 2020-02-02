Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Plays sieve in loss

Dubnyk made 28 saves in a 6-1 loss to Boston on Saturday.

He'd entered the break with a win, but that's now been bookended by two losses where he allowed 13 goals total. Dubnyk has had a difficult season on and off the ice. Right now, he needs to be benched. Games with six or seven goals against will act like an anchor on your squad.

