Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Plugging pucks at home
Dubnyk will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Rangers, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The Wild have a 19.6-percent chance of making the playoffs -- according to sportsclubstats.com -- so we expect to Dubnyk to get plenty of playing time down the stretch. The Canadian goalie has taken his fantasy owners through plenty of peaks and valleys on the way to a 27-24-6 record, 2.61 GAA and .911 save percentage over 59 games this season. His 60th appearance will come against a Rangers team that ranks 25th in home scoring (2.89 goals per game).
