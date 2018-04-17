Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Preparing for Game 4
Dubnyk will get the home start versus the Jets in Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals Tuesday, the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The Wild are sticking with Dubynk even after he lost the first two games of the series. As fate would have it, the brawny backstop bounced back with a 29-save win Sunday when the action turned to Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota. Winnipeg and Minnesota are tied for 10th in playoff scoring at three goals per game, but Dubnyk must find a way to solve sophomore scoring sensation Patrik Laine, who's notched at least point in every game in this opening round of the playoffs.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...