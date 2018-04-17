Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Preparing for Game 4

Dubnyk will get the home start versus the Jets in Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals Tuesday, the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Wild are sticking with Dubynk even after he lost the first two games of the series. As fate would have it, the brawny backstop bounced back with a 29-save win Sunday when the action turned to Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota. Winnipeg and Minnesota are tied for 10th in playoff scoring at three goals per game, but Dubnyk must find a way to solve sophomore scoring sensation Patrik Laine, who's notched at least point in every game in this opening round of the playoffs.