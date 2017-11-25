Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Preparing to face Blues
Dubnyk was named Saturday's road starter versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Minnesota's top netminder needs to go on a serious run in order to hold a candle to his outstanding 40-19-5 record from last season, and he's currently trying to snap out of cold stretch that has seen him allow four goals in each of his last three games. His upcoming match figures to be a tough one, as the Notes are averaging 3.30 goals per game (sixth in the NHL) while boasting a home record of 8-3-0.
