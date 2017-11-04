Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Prepping for home start against Chicago

Dubnyk will tend twine as Saturday's home starter versus the Blackhawks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

You can likely expect Dubnyk to have a glove full of pucks, as the Blackhawks are ranked eighth in the league by means of averaging 32.9 shots per game. Dubnyk's peripherals (3.03 GAA, .905 save percentage) look ugly by his standards, but then again, league-wide scoring is at its highest rate in 12 years. If Dubnyk doesn't tickle your fancy in this matchup, consider that there will be 25 other starting goalies to choose from on this heavy Saturday slate.