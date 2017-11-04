Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Prepping for home start against Chicago
Dubnyk will tend twine as Saturday's home starter versus the Blackhawks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
You can likely expect Dubnyk to have a glove full of pucks, as the Blackhawks are ranked eighth in the league by means of averaging 32.9 shots per game. Dubnyk's peripherals (3.03 GAA, .905 save percentage) look ugly by his standards, but then again, league-wide scoring is at its highest rate in 12 years. If Dubnyk doesn't tickle your fancy in this matchup, consider that there will be 25 other starting goalies to choose from on this heavy Saturday slate.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets job done Thursday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Frustrates Pens with impressive performance•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Four goals allowed in win•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...