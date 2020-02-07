Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Presumed starter against Dallas

Dubnyk is expected to get the start in goal versus the Stars on the road Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk struggled in his last start Saturday against the Bruins, surrendering six goals on 34 shots en route to a 6-1 blowout loss. The veteran backstop will attempt to bounce back in a road matchup with a Dallas club that's only averaging 2.62 goals per game at home this campaign, 30th in the NHL.