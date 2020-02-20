Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Prevails in shootout

Dubnyk turned aside 31 of 34 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Making his first start in over a week, Dubnyk wasn't dominant, but he was good enough to get the win. The 33-year-old improved to 11-14-2 with a 3.31 GAA an .893 save percentage through 28 appearances. If he plays Friday, he'll face a depleted but still dangerous Oilers team.