Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Prevails in shootout
Dubnyk turned aside 31 of 34 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.
Making his first start in over a week, Dubnyk wasn't dominant, but he was good enough to get the win. The 33-year-old improved to 11-14-2 with a 3.31 GAA an .893 save percentage through 28 appearances. If he plays Friday, he'll face a depleted but still dangerous Oilers team.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.