Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Prevails over Golden Knights

Dubynk set aside 22 shots en route to a 5-2 home win over the Golden Knights on Friday.

Not many goalies have fared well against the nascent club, but Dubnyk was brilliant against the armored crew. In fact, a pair of power-play goals was the only damage that Vegas inflicted upon the Canadian backstop. The 31-year-old has now claimed 20 wins through 34 games and his ratios -- including a 2.63 GAA, .917 save percentage -- while not spectacular by any means, are at least trending in the right direction.