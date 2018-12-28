Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Pulled after giving up three on 10
Dubnyk was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Dubnyk lasted just over 20 minutes, meanwhile, the Wild have now lost five straight games and look to be headed for a rapid descent down the division standings. Not all of it is Dubnyk's fault, as Minnesota has managed just five goals total in its last five contests. Following what was an ugly performance all around, Dubnyk's record becomes 12-14-3 with a 2.66 GAA and .911 save percentage.
