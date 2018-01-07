Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Pulled in lopsided loss

Dubnyk gave up six goals on 32 shots in a 7-2 loss at Denver. He was pulled in the third period for Alex Stalock.

Dubnyk had been playing well since his return from a lower-body injury as he had been 3-0 with a 1.67 GAA over his last three games. The Wild got down early against a hot team on the road, so we may not want to read too much into his off night.