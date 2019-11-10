Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Puts an end to losing skid
Dubnyk stopped 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over Arizona.
Dubnyk and the Wild trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes but were able to rally with three goals in the second and another in the third. The comeback ended Dubnyk's personal three-game losing skid and put his record at 3-7-1. He owns a 3.57 GAA and .887 for the middling Wild and is a matchups-play only if you're in a bind.
