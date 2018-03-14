Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Rare poor start in loss to Avs
Dubnyk allowed five goals on just 22 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Colorado.
While this was a disappointing showing from Dubnyk and the Wild, it was also a rare one. He had allowed three goals or fewer in nine of his previous 10 outings, after all. The veteran boasts a 30-14-5 record, .915 save percentage and 2.65 GAA for the campaign, which positions him as a solid option against the majority of opponents. It's also worth noting that Dubnyk has gone 18-6-3 since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, so his strong play has long legs.
