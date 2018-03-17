Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Receives starting nod Saturday

Dubnyk will rough up the blue paint Saturday against the Coyotes in Phoenix.

Dubnyk received a night off Friday following two straight losses between the pipes against the Oilers and the Avalanche. He will attempt to get back on track in the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday against a Coyotes club that averages only 2.38 goals per game at home this season.

