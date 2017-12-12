Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Receives starting nod Tuesday
Dubnyk will tend the twine for Tuesday night's showdown with the Flames, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
It's been very much a hot-and-cold kind of season for Dubnyk, but he has at least been solid in his last few starts, winning three of the last four while posting a .930 save percentage and 2.22 GAA. The 31-year-old and the team in front of him will look to keep rolling against a Calgary squad that is averaging just 2.64 goals per game on the road this season.
