Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Records fifth shutout of season Monday

Dubnyk stopped 22 shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

It's his fifth shutout of the season, and Dubnyk has recorded at least that many clean sheets in all four seasons he's been with the Wild. The 31-year-old has four wins and a .939 save percentage over his last seven games, leading Minnesota to the brink of clinching a playoff spot.

