Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Records fifth shutout of season Monday
Dubnyk stopped 22 shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
It's his fifth shutout of the season, and Dubnyk has recorded at least that many clean sheets in all four seasons he's been with the Wild. The 31-year-old has four wins and a .939 save percentage over his last seven games, leading Minnesota to the brink of clinching a playoff spot.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...