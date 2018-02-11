Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Records first shutout since November

Dubnyk stopped all 44 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The Blackhawks threw everything they had at the Wild netminder, outshooting their division rival in every period. In the first period, the Blackhawks outshot the Wild, 17-5, but because of Dubnyk's effort, Minnesota led 2-0. Dubnyk isn't having the typical season owners have come to expect from him since he joined the Wild, but he is 4-0-1 with a .935 save percentage in his last six games.