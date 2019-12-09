Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Rejoins team at practice

Dubnyk (personal) was in attendance for Monday's practice session, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Even though Dubnyk is able to practice with the team, which just returned from a three-game road trip, it's not a guarantee he will be in the lineup against Anaheim on Tuesday. In order to allow the netminder to be with his family, the club could decide to limit him to home appearances for the time being. In order to dress against the Ducks, Dubnyk will need to be added back onto the active roster.