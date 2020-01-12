Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Rejoins team for practice

Dubnyk (personal) rejoined the Wild for practice Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk had been away from the team for the past few days to be with his wife, who recently required a medical procedure. Coach Bruce Boudreau hasn't indicated if Dubnyk will be available for Sunday's game against the Canucks, but Jessi Pierce of NHL.com projects the 33-year-old to patrol the crease for the Wild.