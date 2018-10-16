Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Returning to cage Tuesday
Dubnyk will start in goal Tuesday, facing the Coyotes at home, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild played Alex Stalock in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Predators, so it only makes sense that they'd turn back to traditional starter Dubnyk. He carries a 1-1-2 record, 2.64 GAA and .934 save percentage into this contest against his former team.
