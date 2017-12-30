Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Returns in style with 41-save win
Dubnyk saved 41 of 43 shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
This was Dubnyk's first start since Dec. 12, as he missed each of the previous seven games with a lower-body injury. There certainly wasn't any sign of rust, either. He now sports a 13-8-2 record, .918 save percentage and 2.66 GAA for the campaign. so with Dubnyk proving his health Friday, fantasy owners can return to starting him confidently in the majority of matchups.
