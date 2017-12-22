Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Returns to practice

Dubnyk (lower body) participated in Thursday's practice. "I think his timetable is a lot quicker than what we were thinking," head coach Bruce Boudreau told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "Maybe at the beginning of the new year."

Dubnyk is unlikely to play in either of Minnesota's games this weekend, and it sounds like he may not return until January. Look for Alex Stalock to continue hogging the net while Dubnyk is out.