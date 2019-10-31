Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Returns with 24-save loss
Dubnyk stopped 24 of 26 shots in his return to the lineup, a 2-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old had missed the previous three games with an upper-body injury and while he wasn't overly busy in his first game back, it was the first start this year in which he held the opponent to less than two goals. For the season, Dubnyk is 2-6-0 with a 3.65 GAA and an .885 save percentage.
