Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Road starter in Edmonton
Dubnyk will field shots from the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday.
Dubnyk has skated away with wins in seven of his last eight games, allowing more than three goals in an outing just once over that span. However, his ratios away from Minnesota (3.23 GAA, .901 save percentage) have been dramatically worse than those at the home rink (2.14 and .931 marks) this campaign. That last nugget is at least worth considering when setting fantasy lineups Saturday, but so is the fact that Minnesota is close to securing a playoff berth. Edmonton, on the other hand, has already been eliminated from contention, thus giving Dubnyk a good chance to emerge victorious yet again.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...