Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Road starter in Edmonton

Dubnyk will field shots from the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday.

Dubnyk has skated away with wins in seven of his last eight games, allowing more than three goals in an outing just once over that span. However, his ratios away from Minnesota (3.23 GAA, .901 save percentage) have been dramatically worse than those at the home rink (2.14 and .931 marks) this campaign. That last nugget is at least worth considering when setting fantasy lineups Saturday, but so is the fact that Minnesota is close to securing a playoff berth. Edmonton, on the other hand, has already been eliminated from contention, thus giving Dubnyk a good chance to emerge victorious yet again.