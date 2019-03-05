Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Seeking sixth consecutive win

Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk has been on fire recently, picking up five straight victories while posting an outstanding 1.59 GAA and .950 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 27th win of the season in a road matchup with a Predators team that's averaging a sub-par 2.85 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.