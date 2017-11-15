Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Seeking to stay hot Thursday

Dubnyk will man the crease for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

The big netminder has been on fire over his past three starts, stopping each one of the 103 shots sent his way. Thursday will be Dubnyk's eighth-straight start and all of which will have come in a 14-day span, so it's evident that head coach Bruce Boudreau is willing to ride the former Oiler's hot hand at the expense of fatiguing his No. 1 goalie. Regardless, Nashville is a daunting opponent for Dubnyk to continue his shutout streak against, as they've averaged 4.4 goals per game over their last five contests.