Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Sees pucks-a-plenty in win

Dubnyk turned away 41 shots in a 2-1 OT win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Dubnyk has now strung together two consecutive solid starts after four less-than-stellar outings. This was his 11th win to go along with a mediocre .916 save percentage and 2.71 GAA.

