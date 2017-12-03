Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Sees pucks-a-plenty in win
Dubnyk turned away 41 shots in a 2-1 OT win over St. Louis on Saturday.
Dubnyk has now strung together two consecutive solid starts after four less-than-stellar outings. This was his 11th win to go along with a mediocre .916 save percentage and 2.71 GAA.
