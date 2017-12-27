Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Set for backup duties Wednesday
Dubnyk (lower body) will serve as Alex Stalock's backup for Wednesday's game against the Stars.
Stalock has been pretty solid during Dubnyk's six-game absence, so it makes sense for the Wild to ease the veteran netminder back into action with backup duties before having him reclaim his role as the team's starter. The 2004 first-round pick could make his next start in goal as soon as Friday against the Predators.
