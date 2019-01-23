Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Set for tiebreaker against Avs
Dubnyk will start in goal Wednesday night against host Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk has already faced the Avs twice this season, stopping 66 of 70 shots between a home and road start, with the victory taking place Oct. 27 in Minnesota. Colorado's offense is tough to contain considering it ranks no worse than ninth in shooting percentage, shots on goal, the power play and goals per game, but Dubnyk remains a dependable set-and-forget type in season-long settings.
