Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Set to dress Tuesday
Dubnyk (upper body) will back up Alex Stalock for Tuesday's game against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk has missed Minnesota's last two games due to an upper-body injury, but he should be back between the pipes Wednesday against St. Louis. The veteran backstop has had a disappointing start to the season, compiling a 2-5-0 record while posting an ugly 3.92 GAA and .880 save percentage in seven appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.