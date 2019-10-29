Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Set to dress Tuesday

Dubnyk (upper body) will back up Alex Stalock for Tuesday's game against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk has missed Minnesota's last two games due to an upper-body injury, but he should be back between the pipes Wednesday against St. Louis. The veteran backstop has had a disappointing start to the season, compiling a 2-5-0 record while posting an ugly 3.92 GAA and .880 save percentage in seven appearances.