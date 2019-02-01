Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Set to start Friday

Dubnyk will start in the crease for Friday's road contest against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk will look to extend the three-game winning streak he carried into the All-Star break. In those wins, the Canadian backstop made 69 saves on 74 shots while posting a 1.67 GAA and .932 save percentage. Dubnyk will now square off against a Dallas offense that averages 2.54 goals per game, good for second-worst in the league.