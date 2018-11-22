Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shaky outing nets no-decision
Dubnyk was pulled after allowing four goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Senators.
Dubnyk afforded Ottawa a chance to get back in the game by conceding three goals in the opening 12:55 of the third period, leaving Bruce Boudreau little choice but to yank him. Dubnyk's replacement, Alex Stalock, despite having to make just one save, gets credited with the win because he was the active goalie when the winning goal was scored. Dubnyk's record, meanwhile, will stay at 9-5-2 with a 2.48 GAA and .921 save percentage. Minnesota has yet to announce a starter for Friday's home game against the Jets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...