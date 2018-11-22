Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shaky outing nets no-decision

Dubnyk was pulled after allowing four goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Dubnyk afforded Ottawa a chance to get back in the game by conceding three goals in the opening 12:55 of the third period, leaving Bruce Boudreau little choice but to yank him. Dubnyk's replacement, Alex Stalock, despite having to make just one save, gets credited with the win because he was the active goalie when the winning goal was scored. Dubnyk's record, meanwhile, will stay at 9-5-2 with a 2.48 GAA and .921 save percentage. Minnesota has yet to announce a starter for Friday's home game against the Jets.