Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shelled for five in loss

Dubnyk allowed five goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

It was a rough outing for Dubnyk who twice looked as though he'd have to leave Tuesday's game. The first came on a crease collision with Capitals forward, Tom Wilson in the opening frame. Dubnyk then stopped a shot with his left pad in the second period that caused him some discomfort. Because of the result, Dubnyk's record will fall to 8-4-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Nonetheless, he should get the start Thursday against the Canucks.