Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shutout streak ends against Predators

Dubnyk stopped 26 of 30 shots in Thursday's win over the Predators.

While Dubnyk saw his remarkable three-game shutout streak come to an end, the veteran was able to outplay opposing netminder Pekka Rinne and pick up his fourth straight win. He had an up-and-down start to the season, but this recent stretch is showcasing how valuable he truly is. Dubnyk starts almost every night for the Wild and his .922 save percentage is just one of the reasons he should be in your lineup every game.