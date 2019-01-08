Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shuts down Habs
Dubnyk stopped all 32 shots he faced in Monday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.
He was stuck in a goaltending duel with Carey Price until Mikael Granlund broke the deadlock early in the third period to hand Dubnyk his 14th win of the season. The shutout was the first of the year for the 32-year-old, but he's been on a roll for over a month now, allowing three goals or less in 14 straight outings while posting a 2.35 GAA and .924 save percentage over that stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...