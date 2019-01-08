Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shuts down Habs

Dubnyk stopped all 32 shots he faced in Monday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.

He was stuck in a goaltending duel with Carey Price until Mikael Granlund broke the deadlock early in the third period to hand Dubnyk his 14th win of the season. The shutout was the first of the year for the 32-year-old, but he's been on a roll for over a month now, allowing three goals or less in 14 straight outings while posting a 2.35 GAA and .924 save percentage over that stretch.