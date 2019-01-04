Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Skates off with 14th win

Dubnyk surrendered three goals on 41 shots en route to a 4-3 road win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Mitch Marner scored against Dubnyk just seven seconds into the contest and then he beat him again with 5:38 off the clock in the first period, but the brawny goaltender kept his composure and the Wild skaters answered back with four goals -- the team's largest offensive total since dropping five goals on the Panthers at home in a Dec. 13 win. Dubnyk improves to 14-14-3 with a 2.63 GAA and .913 save percentage.