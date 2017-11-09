Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Slated to appear in goal

Dubnyk, not backup Niklas Svedberg, will be between the pipes against the Canadiens on Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

With the Wild entering the second half of a back-to-back Thursday, there was a chance Svedberg would get the nod, but instead, the team will give both games to No. 1 netminder Dubnyk. The 31-year-old has dropped three straight outings in which he has logged a subpar .895 save percentage and will look to right the ship in Montreal.