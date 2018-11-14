Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Slated to start Thursday
Dubnyk is expected to get the starting nod against the Canucks on Thursday, despite missing part of Wednesday's practice session.
Dubnyk was run over by Washington's Tom Wilson on Tuesday and took some time to compose himself, but was able to finish the game. The netminder gave up five goals to the Caps. It's the fourth time he has allowed four or more pucks to find the back of the net this season, including his previous matchup with Vancouver.
