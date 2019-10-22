Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Slated to start Tuesday
Dubnyk is expected between the pipes at home against Edmonton on Tuesday, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.
After starting the year on a five-game losing streak, Dubnyk got his first victory of the year versus Montreal on Sunday. The veteran netminder is sporting a 5.13 GAA within the confines of the Xcel Energy Center and will have to go up against Connor McDavid, not exactly a recipe for success, but is 9-4-0 in his career versus the Oilers.
