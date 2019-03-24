Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Smell of loss not his fault
Dubnyk made 29 saves in a 5-1 loss to Carolina on Saturday.
Dubnyk is 3-5 in his last eight starts after going 6-1 in his previous seven. But when you look beyond his record, you find that he has tightened his game a bit. Only two of his recent losses had a smell. And even the stench of Saturday wasn't his fault. Dubnyk was pretty much abandoned by his teammates in the third and the Canes pumped in three goals in a 7:45 span. He can't do it all. But at least Dubnyk is starting to deliver more for his owners.
