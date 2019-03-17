Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Snaps three-game losing streak
Dubnyk allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Rangers on Saturday.
This victory was a sight for sore eyes. Dubnyk came into the night with his only win in his last five starts being a shutout victory against the Lightning. He leads the league in losses, yet Dubnyk is still on pace to post his fifth straight 30-win season. He is 28-24-6 with a 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage in 60 games.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Plugging pucks at home•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Ill-timed losing streak continues•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in pivotal game•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Sunk by Sharks•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to bounce back from clunker•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets quick hook against Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...