Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Snaps three-game losing streak

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Rangers on Saturday.

This victory was a sight for sore eyes. Dubnyk came into the night with his only win in his last five starts being a shutout victory against the Lightning. He leads the league in losses, yet Dubnyk is still on pace to post his fifth straight 30-win season. He is 28-24-6 with a 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage in 60 games.