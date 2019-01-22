Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Sneaks past Vegas

Dubnyk kicked aside 30 of 32 shots en route to a 4-2 road win over the Golden Knights on Monday.

Vegas opened the scoring courtesy of former Wild forward Alex Tuch's power-play marker, and Max Pacioretty knotted the score at 2-2 with a five-hole deposit with 7:24 remaining in the second period, but Minnesota would take over in the third to bail out Dubnyk. Considering the Wild put up 10 fewer shots, had 27 hits to Vegas' 41, failed to convert any power-play goals, and were the inferior team on faceoffs, it's a bit surprising that Dubnyk was able to skate off with the win. He's now 19-16-3 with a 2.58 GAA and .913 save percentage.