Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Solved in third period

Dubnyk stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

Dubnyk and the Wild held a 1-0 lead at the second intermission, but third-period goals by Ryan Pulock, Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl resulted in Dubnyk's first loss (3-1-0) since returning from a personal leave of absence. For the season, Dubnyk is 7-9-2 with a 3.24 GAA and .898 save percentage.