Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Solved in third period
Dubnyk stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.
Dubnyk and the Wild held a 1-0 lead at the second intermission, but third-period goals by Ryan Pulock, Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl resulted in Dubnyk's first loss (3-1-0) since returning from a personal leave of absence. For the season, Dubnyk is 7-9-2 with a 3.24 GAA and .898 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.